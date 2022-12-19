Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 281: Border Chaos, More Twitter Files, Guest: David Ng on Woke Disney Losing Money

Breitbart’s Jerome Hudson, filling in for Alex Marlow, opens today’s podcast with the latest on the migrant surge at our southern border. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is the latest Democrat to declare a state of emergency over it. Plus, fentanyl has ushered in the most dangerous phase of America’s opioid epidemic, the ban on TikTok is gaining steam, and adult children are living with their parents in unprecedented numbers. In the sixth installment of the Twitter Files, journalist Matt Taibbi revealed that Twitter had a “one big happy family” partnership with the FBI to censor content on its platform. Also in Jerome’s opening monologue, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas reminds us why he is a national treasure. Today’s guest is Breitbart entertainment reporter David Ng, who discusses woke Disney’s stock plunging last week and the company being deemed not woke enough in GLAAD’s LGBTQ inclusivity report card.

