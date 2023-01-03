Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 289: Wuhan Rages Again, Speakership Conundrum with Emma Jo Morris

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with a rundown of the news, starting with China infecting the world again with more Wuhan virus, and thanks to Joe Biden we appear to be pretty much defenseless. He also discusses Trump’s latest comments on abortion, Home Depot founder Bernie Marcus dunking on the socialists, media wokeness gone wild (short people fight global warming just by existing!), and much more. He then gets into the Speaker of the House vote and other items that are front and center with the new Congress getting sworn in today. He picks up that discussion with our guest, Breitbart Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris. They break down the Speaker debate and other political items before wrapping up with a surprise winner of a “Man of the Year” award, which you won’t want to miss.

