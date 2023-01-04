Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 290: Sloppy Speaker Race; Guest Darren Beattie on J6 Lies, Evil Deep State

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with a breakdown of the chaotic Speaker of the House race. As Alex semi-predicted yesterday, Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) did not get the votes necessary to win the Speakership. Alex breaks down the how and the why. It might take a while to resolve the race now. In the meantime, there will be no investigations, which is bad, but no more crappy bills that waste your money, which is good. It’s all exciting, and very, very messy. Our guest today is Darren Beattie, a journalist for Revolver News. He has done some heavy lifting covering the Deep State and the January 6 lies. He also has some compelling potential solutions to some of the deepest problems facing the country.

