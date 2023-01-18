Breitbart News Daily Podcast Special with Jack Posobiec, Erin Hawley, James Linday

Today’s Breitbart News Daily podcast is the second in a three-part special of the interviews host Alex Marlow conducted at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest. Today’s podcast features interviews with Jack Posobiec, Human Events senior editor and conservative media personality extraordinaire; Erin Hawley, attorney on behalf of pro-life causes and wife of Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO); and James Lindsay, mathematician and author of Cynical Theories: How Activist Scholarship Made Everything About Race, Gender, and Identity—and Why This Harms Everybody and The Marxification of Education: Paulo Freire’s Critical Marxism and the Theft of Education.

