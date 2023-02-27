Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 304: The Search for Freedom in America with North Korean Defector Yeonmi Park

Host Alex Marlow covers a lot of ground in his opening monologue. The U.S. government now thinks the pandemic did come from the Wuhan virology lab, Dr. Jill says Joe Biden is running again, Trump ran up the score in East Palestine, and America is sending more money to Ukraine. Alex has a major woke update today, including the news that Tennessee is banning drag shows for children.

Our guest today is Yeonmi Park, a North Korean defector and bestselling author. Her new book is out now, While Time Remains: A North Korean Defector’s Search for Freedom in America. She and Alex discuss her defection from North Korea, the evils of communist China, and her experiences in the United States. Her insight into Americans is very sharp. Alex asks her about her time at Columbia University, if Americans are learning resilience, and if we’re paying sufficient attention to some of the true evils around the globe. You’re not going to want to miss her answers.

