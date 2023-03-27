Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 313: A Weekend in Waco; Filmmaker Paul Roland on ‘Exemplum’

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with all the Trump news that dominated the headlines over the weekend. The former president didn’t get indicted, but he did have a big rally in Waco, Texas, which Alex discusses in great detail. Alex also analyzes the primary race Trump is running against Ron DeSantis, who is not even a declared candidate. Then, Alex covers 2024 polls, the latest on the Ukraine war, and the Chinese mind control app known as TikTok.

Our guest today is filmmaker Paul Roland, or as he is known to Breitbart readers, Paul Bois. One of the most popular journalists at Breitbart and also a filmmaker. His new movie, Exemplum, is available to stream for free on Tubi or to rent/buy as a high-quality stream at VIMEO On Demand. We highly recommend it!

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.