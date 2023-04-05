Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 317: Trump Finally Arrested; Guest Charlie Hurt

President Donald J. Trump had a historic day in New York yesterday as he was finally arrested. Host Alex Marlow gets into all of the details surrounding the proceedings and Trump’s Mar-a-Lago speech afterwards. He also discusses the horrid situation going on with the Wisconsin Supreme Court and why patriots across the country should care about it. Our guest today is Charlie Hurt, opinion editor and a columnist for the Washington Times. He has his own unique thoughts and takes on the abysmal state of American politics and what can be realistically done to fix the problems that we’re all seeing.

