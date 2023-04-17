Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 320: Go Lick the World; Guest: Rep. Ben Cline on NYC Violent Crime

Host Alex Marlow begins today’s show with the latest Pentagon leaks; there are a lot more questions that remain than answers. Then, Alex recaps President Joe Biden’s numerous faux pas during his trip to Ireland. He also covers the latest on the trans panic and whether “go woke, go broke” is actually happening. Fox’s Dominion trial is set to begin tomorrow, and Alex sets the stage. Our guest today is House Freedom Caucus member Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA), who will be a part of the House Judiciary Committee hearing in New York City today that examines the violent crime spike taking place in the Big Apple while the Democrat District Attorney Alvin Bragg focuses on the Bad Orange Man instead.

