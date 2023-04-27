Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 324: Tucker Speaks! Guest: Raven Harrison

Tucker Carlson released a statement last night, his first comments since parting from Fox News. His words were compelling, as you would expect. Host Alex Marlow plays it all and breaks it down before launching into political news. Our guest today is Raven Harrison, a conservative political strategist with a unique background. Alex gets her thoughts on polling data, both what she’s seeing and whether any of it matters.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.