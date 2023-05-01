Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 325: Another Bidenflation Bank Collapse; Guest: Michael Yon from the Darien Gap

Host Alex Marlow opens the show today with the latest 2024 election news, horrible immigration updates, more trans panic headlines, another impossible green proposal coming out of California that has truckers hopping mad, and another bank collapse (Thanks, Joe Biden!), among other topics. Out guest today is independent journalist Michael Yon, who calls us from where he is reporting on Panama’s perilous Darien Gap.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.