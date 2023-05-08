Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 327: Biden Campaign Off to Rocky Start; Guest Stephen Moore on Debt Ceiling Crisis

Host Alex Marlow opens with the news that Joe Biden’s 2024 campaign is not in a good spot. He’s get trounced in the polls, and things very well could get worse. The border surge is going to intensify, more Americans are feeling strained economically, and Biden is in a precarious spot with regards to the debt. Will the GOP cave and give him an unlimited credit card? Will he find some loophole to keep the spending going? We certainly hope not. Alex covers all that plus more in the opening, including why the coronation of King Charles was great, a horrific mass shooting in Texas with pathetic media coverage, and the scientific community recommending you have fewer kids (don’t listen to them). Our guest today is economist Stephen Moore who breaks down fake news within the jobs numbers, what moves the Fed can make from here, and how high the stakes are in the debt ceiling debate.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.