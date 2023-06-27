Sen. Markwayne Mullin Challenges Teamsters Leader to MMA Charity Fight: ‘Anyplace, Anytime’

Oklahoma Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin is challenging the Teamsters union CEO to an MMA-style fight for charity as the discourse between the two has continued to simmer for months, after the two traded barbs during a Senate hearing in March.

On Monday, Mullin, a former MMA fighter, challenged Sean O’Brien, general president of the Teamsters union, to a cage match after O’Brien mocked Mullin, calling him “greedy,” a “clown” and a “fraud.”

“Quit the tough guy act in these senate hearings. You know where to find me. Anyplace, Anytime cowboy,” the Teamsters president wrote on Wednesday.

In response, Mullin, who filled the vacated seat of Sen. Jim Inhofe in the state primary, called out the “attention-seeking union Teamster boss,” who he accused of “trying to be punchy after our Senate hearing.”

“Okay, I accept your challenge. MMA fight for charity of our choice,” Mullin wrote. “Sept 30th in Tulsa, Oklahoma.”

“I’ll give you 3 days to accept,” he added.

The matter follows the feuding of O’Brien and Mullin in recent months, including a heated viral exchange at a U.S. Senate hearing in March, where the Teamsters president called Mullin a “greedy CEO” amid the discussion.

Mullin, who is a member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions, described the intimidation employed by unions while calling attention to O’Brien’s salary.

“What job have you created – one job – other than sucking the paycheck out of somebody else?” he charged.

Speaking on Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla on Monday, Mullin explained his decision to challenge O’Brien to the fight for charity, calling O’Brien a “thug boss” by all means.

“He says that the union is a militant organization…. he thinks the mob mentality should return to the Teamsters [and] he and five other members of his union direct line underneath him have been indicted for extortion,” he stated.

“They’ve threatened all types of people. They slash tires of vehicles. I mean, just a real absolute thug,” he added.

The senator also noted the hearing, where things “got a little sideways,” and described his disdain for bullies.

“I never have liked bullies,” he said. “I grew up with a speech impediment and I had to learn how to fight pretty quick because I couldn’t argue with you.”

“And so bullies have a special place in my heart, and this guy popped off at the mouth and he said, ‘any time, any place cowboy.’ So I’ve ignored him since March and I finally said, ‘enough’s enough,’” he added, highlighting his belief that “this bully needs to be taught a lesson.”