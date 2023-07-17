Host Mike Slater’s opens today’s podcast with Tucker Carlson’s grilling of presidential candidates in Iowa last Friday and his big speech on Saturday for TPUSA. Our guest today is actor Tommy Habeeb, best known as the host of the TV show “Cheaters.” We discuss why his union, the Screen Actors Guild, has joined Hollywood’s writers on strike. He explains why the use of A.I. is an issue in the strike and why A.I. will soon have a major impact on all of our jobs—not just Hollywood’s writers and actors.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

