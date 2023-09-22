Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 395: Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow on ‘Breaking Biden’ and Resetting the Narrative

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow joins host Mike Slater to discuss his recent op-ed about resetting the Biden narrative. Alex’s forthcoming bombshell book Breaking Biden: Exposing the Hidden Forces and Secret Money Machine Behind Joe Biden, His Family, and His Administration, hits bookstands in 10 days and is available for preorder now here.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

