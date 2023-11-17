Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 428: Breitbart’s John Nolte on Life in Small-Town America

Breitbart Senior Writer John Nolte joins host Mike Slater to talk about life in small-town America and how our country is really made up of two distinct parts—but not in the way leftists describe it. Nolte’s debut novel, Borrowed Time, is now available and getting rave reviews.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

