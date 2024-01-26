Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 467: Breitbart’s John Nolte on Jon Stewart’s Return to ‘The Daily Show’

Breitbart’s John Nolte joins host Mike Slater to discuss Jon Stewart’s pathetic return to The Daily Show for the 2024 election and other bizarre stories from HollyWeird. Nolte’s debut novel, Borrowed Time, is now available and getting rave reviews!

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.