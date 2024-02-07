Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 475: Rep. Andy Ogles on Failing to Impeach Mayorkas

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) joins host Mike Slater to discuss yesterday’s failed vote in the U.S. House to impeach President Biden’s Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his handling of the border crisis. Rep. Ogles, who voted in favor of impeaching Mayorkas, explains why the impeachment effort by House Republicans failed.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

