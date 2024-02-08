Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 476: Breitbart’s Ken Klukowski on the Supreme Court Hearing Trump’s Ballot Access Case Today

Breitbart Senior Legal Analyst joins host Mike Slater to discuss the Supreme Court hearing oral arguments today of the case involving a Civil War-era section of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution being used to kick President Trump off the 2024 ballot in Colorado. Ken spoke with Slater while waiting at the door of the Supreme Court for oral arguments to begin.

