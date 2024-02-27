Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 484: Chelsey Hines & SC State Rep. Stewart Jones on the Death of 3-Year-Old Maddie Hines by an Illegal Immigrant

South Carolina State Rep. Stewart Jones and Chelsey Hines join host Mike Slater to talk about the tragic death of Chelsey’s three-year-old daughter, Maddie Hines, who was killed in a car crash by an illegal immigrant who had a known criminal past and was reportedly previously deported during the Trump administration but returned to the United States during the Biden administration.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.