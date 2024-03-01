Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 487: Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow on the Legacy of Andrew Breitbart

Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow joins host Mike Slater to celebrate the life and legacy of Andrew Breitbart in a special podcast episode commemorating the Breitbart News founder on the 12-year anniversary of his tragic passing. Alex recounts his experience of the being the first person Andrew hired as he began building his media empire, and Alex explains how Breitbart News today is the continuation of Andrew’s work and vision.

To learn more about Andrew’s legacy, please enjoy this tribute video Breitbart News created two years ago of members of the conservative movement sharing how, in the words of Sen. Marco Rubio, Andrew “empowered an entire new generation of American leaders in every walk of life, who, whether they know it or not, are following in his footsteps.”

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

