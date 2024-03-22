Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 502: Rep. Greg Murphy on Banning DEI Mandates at Medical Schools

Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. (R-NC) joins host Mike Slater to discuss the new legislation he introduced called the Embracing anti-Discrimination, Unbiased Curricula, and Advancing Truth in Education (EDUCATE) Act. The bill will ban the use of race-based diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) mandates at medical schools and accrediting institutions. Rep. Murphy, who is himself a practicing medical doctor, explains why ensuring quality medical care is more important than any left-wing social engineering initiative.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

