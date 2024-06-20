Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 561: Louisiana’s Ten Commandments Law and Separation of Church and State

Host Mike Slater weighs in on the left’s outrage over Louisiana’s new law requiring the display of the Ten Commandments in classrooms. Is this a violation of the “separation of church and state” as the left claims? Mike explains why the left has it all wrong.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.