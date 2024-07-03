Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 567: Breitbart Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris on Democrats Attacking Biden

Breitbart Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris joins host Mike Slater to discuss why some Democrats are now publicly bashing Biden and calling for him to step aside after his disastrous debate performance. Is Joe’s goose really cooked or is this all just noise?

