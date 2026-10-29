Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has taken custody of a convicted criminal migrant for allegedly illegally voting in United States elections in the swing state of Pennsylvania.

“Protecting our electoral integrity remains a top priority,” Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agent in Charge Nathan Abel told Breitbart News.

On October 23, HSI agents arrested Osmal Sanchez Loy of Cuba on charges in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania that he illegally voted in U.S. elections as a foreign national.

In 1987, Loy was convicted on drug crimes and, in 1991, he was convicted of receiving stolen property. Loy remained on a visa, never adjusting status to be a lawful permanent resident.

In April 2009, a federal immigration judge ordered him deported from the U.S. Despite the deportation order, Loy was not deported and remained in the country for the next 17 years.

“We will continue working with our partners to hold violators accountable,” Abel said.

Loy’s arrest is part of a nationwide crackdown on noncitizen voting by the Trump administration. This week, for instance, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced the arrests of more than a dozen foreign criminals accused of illegally voting in U.S. elections.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com.