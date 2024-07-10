Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 570: Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Brian Schimming on the Upcoming RNC

Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Brian Schimming joins host Mike Slater to discuss next week’s Republican National Convention in Milwaukee. Schimming talks about the recent Wisconsin Supreme Court decision regarding ballot drop boxes.
