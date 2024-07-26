Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 582: Breitbart’s John Nolte on the Media’s Attempt to Redefine Kamala Harris

Breitbart Senior Writer John Nolte joins host Mike Slater to discuss the establishment media’s attempt to redefine Vice President Kamala Harris and rewrite history.

Nolte’s debut novel, Borrowed Time, is now available and getting rave reviews.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.