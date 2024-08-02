Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 587: Breitbart’s John Nolte Takes Your Calls

Breitbart’s John Nolte joins host Mike Slater to discuss the direction of the 2024 campaign and to take your calls. You’ll not want to miss Nolte’s Trump impression or his heated exchanges with some callers.

Nolte’s debut novel, Borrowed Time, is now available and getting rave reviews.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.