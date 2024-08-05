Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 588: Breitbart Economics Editor John Carney on the Kamala Market Sell-Off

Then Breitbart Economic Editor John Carney joins host Mike Slater to discuss Friday’s bad jobs report that sent global markets plunging on Monday. Carney holds Kamala Harris responsible for high inflation and the disappointing July jobs report. Can we expect more of the same from a President Harris?

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

