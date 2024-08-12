Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 593: Peter Schweizer on Tim Walz’s Communist China Connections

Government Accountability Institute (GAI) President and Breitbart Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer joins host Mike Slater to discuss Tim Walz’s troubling connections to communist China, as detailed in a recent Breitbart exclusive by GAI’s Seamus Bruner.

Schweizer’s his most recent book, Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans, was his fourth consecutive #1 New York Times bestseller, following his 2022 blockbuster Red-Handed, 2020’s Profiles in Corruption, and 2019’s Secret Empires.

