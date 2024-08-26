Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 603: Breitbart’s Ken Klukowski on Arizona’s Fight to Require Proof of Citizenship to Vote

Breitbart Senior Legal Analyst Ken Klukowski joins host Mike Slater to discuss the recent Supreme Court decision about Arizona’s law requiring proof of citizenship to vote. As Ken explained in his article on the decision, “Arizona can continue requiring proof of citizenship to register to vote while legal challenges continue in court, but once registered, people can still vote in presidential elections or vote by mail without such proof, a fractured Supreme Court ruled on Thursday.” What impact will this decision have on November’s election in this important battleground state? Ken has the answers.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

