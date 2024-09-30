Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 627: Breitbart World Editor Frances Martel Recaps the UN General Assembly

Breitbart World Editor Frances Martel joins host Mike Slater to recap last week’s gathering of world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly. How did El Salvador solve its gang problem while the U.S. is struggling to contain immigrant gangs? What do world leaders really think about Donald Trump? Frances has the answers.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.