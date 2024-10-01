Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 627: Peter Schweizer on China Buying American Farmland

Government Accountability Institute President and Breitbart Senior Contributor Peter Schweizer joins host Mike Slater to discuss how China is buying American farmland and why every American should be concerned about this. The multiple New York Times bestselling author has covered the Chinese Communist regime extensively. Schweizer’s his most recent book, Blood Money: Why the Powerful Turn a Blind Eye While China Kills Americans, was his fourth consecutive #1 New York Times bestseller, following his 2022 blockbuster Red-Handed, 2020’s Profiles in Corruption, and 2019’s Secret Empires.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

