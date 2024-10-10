Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 633: Michele Woodhouse on the Biden-Harris Botched Hurricane Response in North Carolina

Michele Woodhouse, the Republican county chair for North Carolina’s 11th district and host of Point Counterpoint: The Michele Woodhouse Show, joins host Mike Slater to discuss the federal government’s botched response to the Hurricane Helene disaster in her state. She is suffering through the damage there and has firsthand information on FEMA’s slow response. In fact, she says the fastest relief organization on the ground has been Rev. Franklin Graham’s Christian nonprofit organization Samaritan’s Purse. She also explains how the Democrats’ tried to upend the state’s voting rules due to the hurricane — a development in this crucial swing state that has implications for the whole country.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

