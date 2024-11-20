Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 662: Dr. Drew Pinsky on How Trump Can ‘Make America Healthy Again’

Radio legend Dr. Drew Pinsky joins host Mike Slater to discuss how the second Trump administration can achieve its goal to “Make America Healthy Again.”

Then, Robert Wilkie, the former secretary of Veterans Affairs, joins Slater to talk how he fought against corruption and inefficiency during the first Trump administration and what he thinks needs to happen on that front in the second Trump administration.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

