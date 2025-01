Host Mike Slater talks with Gold Star parents Billy and Karen Vaughn—whose son Aaron, a Navy SEAL, died in Afghanistan in 2011—about why they support President Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.