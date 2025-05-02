Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 762: Phil Sechler on Defending Religious Charter Schools Before the Supreme Court

Phil Sechler, the senior counsel and director of the Center for Free Speech at Alliance Defending Freedom, joins host Mike Slater to discuss the case he argued before the U.S. Supreme Court this week on behalf of a charter school that was denied state funding due to its religious beliefs. Sechler explains the arguments he presented on behalf of the school and why this case has major implications for our First Amendment right to freedom of religion.

