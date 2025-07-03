Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 800: Sen. Markwayne Mullin on the One Big Beautiful Bill Approach Its July 4th Signing

Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) joins host Mike Slater to discuss the progress of President Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill which is about to be passed by the House shortly and make its way to the president’s desk by the Fourth of July deadline.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

