Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 806: Trump Assassination Attempt Anniversary

Host Mike Slater takes listeners calls about the one-year anniversary of the attempted assassination of Donald Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. Last week, six of the Secret Service agents were suspended due to the mistakes made that day which left the president vulnerable to assassination.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

