As many as six U.S. Secret Service agents have been suspended for conduct during the assassination attempt on President Trump.

A U.S. Secret Service official confirmed the suspensions to ABC News, noting that they came just four days shy of the one-year anniversary on July 13. On that fateful day, the bullet fired by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks grazed the president’s ear. Firefighter Corey Comperatore was killed in the attack, while others were injured.

Following the shooting, an independent review by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) determined that the U.S. Secret Service made mistakes that left the president vulnerable to assassination, per ABC News:

There were many mistakes made on the day of the July assassination attempt of former President Donald Trump by the Secret Service, but an independent review by the Department of Homeland Security revealed systemic issues within the organization and found that without reforms to the agency, “another Butler can and will happen again.” In the aftermath of the Butler, Pennsylvania, assassination attempt, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas assigned a panel of four former law enforcement and national security officials to examine what went wrong, and how they recommend the Secret Service moves forward after the attempt on former president’s life. “The Secret Service does not perform at the elite levels needed to discharge its critical mission,” the letter addressed to Secretary Mayorkas said, which was included in the report. “The Secret Service has become bureaucratic, complacent, and static even though risks have multiplied and technology has evolved.”

Former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned 10 days after the shooting. A source close to the agency told ABC News that those suspended this week ranged from the supervisory level to line agent level.

