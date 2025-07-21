Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 811: Rep. Mike Haridopolos on Obama’s Complicity in Russiagate

Rep. Mike Haridopolos (R-FL) and former Assistant U.S. Attorney Doug Burns join host Mike Slater to discuss the newly declassified Russiagate documents which, according to DNI Director Tulsi Gabbard, reveal that “intelligence was politicized and weaponized by the most powerful people in the Obama Administration to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup” against President Donald Trump in 2016. The congressman also discusses the recently passed crypto legislation called the GENIUS Act, which Trump signed into law on Friday.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

