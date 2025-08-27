Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 838: Interior Secretary Doug Burgum on Trump’s Beautification Projects and the Arizona Copper Mine Controversy

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum joins host Mike Slater to discuss President Trump’s ongoing projects to beautify the nation. He also discusses the ongoing controversy surrounding the transfer of federal forest land in Arizona to two international companies for the state’s Resolution Copper project. The area in question includes land that is sacred to the San Carlos Apache people and other Native American tribes because it is an integral part of their ancient religious ceremonies.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

