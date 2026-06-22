Charlamagne tha God: There Is No ‘Dignity in the White House Anymore’

Monday on ABC’s “The View,” morning drive radio host Charlamagne tha God claimed there was “no dignity in the White House anymore.”

Co-host Ana Navarro said, “We saw Bill Clinton and Hillary. We saw the Bidens there and we didn’t see you know who, as Whoopi likes to call him. We didn’t see Trump there. And he spent the weekend tweeting against it, saying his library is going to be much better, competing with Obama, saying his Iran deal is much better than Obama’s. Why is it that Obama seems to live rent free in his head? Why are they always — why is he always competing with Obama and losing?”

Charlamagne said, “Yeah, I bet you Trump didn’t even get the invite because Michelle was like, if Trump come, I’m not coming.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “It was reported he was not invited.”

Charlamagne said, “I like it though. I like whenever you know, they speak out against the Obamas because it reminds us of what the White House is currently lacking. It’s just a reminder that there’s no dignity in the White House anymore, that there’s no class in the White House anymore. And for me personally, man, if you know, if you know somebody better than you why even bring them up? Now people will make the comparison.”

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