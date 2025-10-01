Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought announced Wednesday that the federal government is cancelling $8 billion in green energy funding amid the Democrat-forced government shutdown.

Vought took to X on Wednesday to announce the cuts after government funding expired early Wednesday morning.

“Nearly $8 billion in Green New Scam funding to fuel the Left’s climate agenda is being cancelled,” Vought wrote in a post on X, adding that more details would become available via the Department of Energy.

The cuts are to projects in blue, or blue-leaning states, including:

California

Colorado

Connecticuit

Delaware

Hawaii

Illinois

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

Oregon

Vermont

Washington

The move comes after the White House announced earlier Wednesday it was halting $18 billion in infrastructure projects for New York City due to the Democrat shutdown.

In response to a question from Breitbart News on Tuesday afternoon, hours before the government shutdown on Wednesday morning, Trump said his administration wanted to keep the government open, but Democrats were forcing the shutdown. After all, Democrats blocked the House-passed clean continuing resolution that would have funded the government at Biden-era levels into November.

“They are shutting it down. We’re not shutting it down. We don’t want it to shut down because we have the greatest period of time ever. I told you we have $17 trillion being invested, so the last person that wants it shut down is us,” Trump said.

WATCH:

He also noted that by forcing a shutdown, Democrats were opening the door to the administration cutting programs Democrats hold dear.

“With that being said, we can do things during the shutdown that are irreversible that are bad for them, and irreversible by them–like cutting vast numbers of people out, cutting things that they like, cutting programs that they like,” Trump said. “And you all know Russell Vought, he’s become very popular recently because he can trim the budget to a level that you couldn’t do any other way.”

“So they’re taking a risk by having a shutdown because, because of the shutdown, we can do things medically and other ways, including benefits; we can cut large numbers of people out. We don’t want to do that, but we don’t want fraud, waste, and abuse, and, you know, we’re cutting that,” he added. “But they want to have illegal aliens come into our country and get massive health care at the cost to everybody else, and we don’t have it. And that’s, I would say, the number one reason that they want a strike is to get illegal immigrants health care, and you know Gavin Newsom wants that too in California, and it’s destroying California. We can’t have that. We’re not going to let it happen.”