Populist conservative author and columnist Pat Buchanan says the migrant caravan of more than 4,000 Honduran and Central American nationals is President Trump’s chance to demonstrate that he can stop the “third world invasion of the West.”
During an interview with Raymond Arroyo on the Laura Ingraham Show, Buchanan said the migrant caravan headed to the U.S.-Mexico border is an opportunity for Trump ahead of the 2018 midterm elections to show that he has the willpower to stop mass immigration at America’s borders.
Buchanan said:
It’s the signature issue of the president or just about the signature issue of controlling the border, securing the border, building the wall, halting illegal immigration. It’s the major issue in Western Civilization right now. [Emphasis added]
The folks from the south who are dealing with repression and war and poverty and hardships all want to come north to Europe and the United States. And it enables Donald Trump to demonstrate he’s a leader on this issue, this is his issue. And he can take action to secure the borders and prevent what is really a third world invasion of the West. [Emphasis added]
Though members of the migrant caravan have been portrayed by the establishment media as “asylum-seekers,” a number of migrants interviewed have admitted that they are looking for jobs, not asylum.
As Breitbart News‘s Neil Munro reported, migrants with the caravan profiled by the New York Times and the Associated Press have all noted that their main goal once arriving in the U.S. is looking for a job — which is not an eligible claim for asylum.
This week, Breitbart Texas reported that the migrant caravan has stormed through Mexico, tearing down a border barrier in the process as they cross from Guatemala to Mexico.
Less than six months ago, a similar migrant caravan was allowed to cross into the U.S. with weak asylum claims despite threats from President Trump of closing down the border. Many migrants from that caravan are now illegal aliens living in the U.S. as they await their asylum hearings.
Currently, the U.S. admits more than 1.5 million legal and illegal immigrants every year, with more than 70 percent coming to the country through the process known as “chain migration,” whereby newly naturalized citizens are allowed to bring an unlimited number of foreign relatives to the country.
The mass illegal and legal importation of mostly low-skilled foreign workers is a boon to big business and Wall Street, but results in decades of poor job growth, stagnant wages, and increased public costs for working and middle-class Americans.
