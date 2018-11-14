Watch: Michael Avenatti Released After Domestic Violence Charge

(AP) — Michael Avenatti has been released from police custody following his arrest on a felony domestic violence charge in Los Angeles.

As he walked out of the police station Wednesday, Avenatti told reporters he “has never struck a woman.”

Michael Avenatti addresses Los Angeles arrest: "I have never struck a woman. I never will strike a woman…I am looking forward to a full investigation, at which point I am confident that I will be fully exonerated" https://t.co/cnwTiOuwxR pic.twitter.com/7RSpTTWG74 — NBC News (@NBCNews) November 15, 2018

He says he has been an advocate for women’s rights and would never disrespect his children by “touching a woman inappropriately.”

Avenatti, a 2020 Democrat hopeful, says he’s confident he will be fully exonerated after police complete a thorough investigation.

Los Angeles police said Avenatti was arrested Wednesday afternoon and his bail was set at $50,000.

Officer Tony Im, a police spokesman, said the victim had visible injuries. He declined to provide details about the victim’s relationship to Avenatti.