Democratic Coalition Chair: Trump, Putin May Be Blackmailing Lindsey Graham over ‘Sexual Kink’

Jon Cooper, chairman of the Democratic Coalition, claimed on Sunday that an unnamed Republican thinks Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) is “being blackmailed” by President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin over something related to a “serious sexual kink.” He also said Graham’s “sexual orientation” is “an open secret.”

The Democratic Coalition is a super PAC established in 2016 to defeat then-presidential candidate Trump. It describes itself as an organization “comprised of Democratic elected officials, party chairs, delegates, grassroots leaders and activists.”

A Republican just told me that he doubts @LindseyGrahamSC is kowtowing to Trump (and indirectly Putin) because he’s being blackmailed over his sexual orientation (an open secret) or even financial corruption. Rather, he thinks it probably involves some pretty serious sexual kink. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) January 13, 2019

Cooper tried to distance himself from the rumors, despite airing them in public without evidence, by claiming “as an openly gay man” he “couldn’t care less” about Graham’s “sex life.”

By the way, as an openly gay man myself, I couldn’t care less about Lindsey Graham's sex life (gay, straight or otherwise). However, Graham is the Senate Judiciary Chair and there’s a strong likelihood that he's being blackmailed by the Russians. If so, that needs to be revealed. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) January 14, 2019

Intercept co-founding editor Glenn Greenwald blasted Cooper’s claims as “homophobic gutter trash.”

This is repulsive, homophobic gutter trash from the Chairman of @TheDemCoalition – of the kind that has been historically used for the most nefarious smears. But it's done with the right political ideology so it's fine. https://t.co/GWo414s1JX — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 13, 2019

And, of course, this tweet from @TheDemCoalition spreading homophobic garbage about Lindsey Graham predictably and, by design, provokes even more disgusting & harmful progressive homophobia about gay men being pedophiles. All for the right cause, though: https://t.co/byBOKo1ECn — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 13, 2019

Cooper previously suggested “Republican traitors” were being blackmailed by Putin.

A question for Donald Trump, Lindsey Graham, Rand Paul, and all the other Republican traitors: WHAT THE HELL DOES PUTIN HAVE ON YOU? — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) January 1, 2019

Cooper claimed to have knowledge that a third of Trump’s Twitter followers are “Russians posing as Americans.”

A former Trump campaign staffer told me today that fully ONE-THIRD of @realDonaldTrump's followers on Twitter are Russians posing as Americans. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) January 10, 2019

Cooper has published hundreds of tweets including the hashtag #TrumpRussia. Other oft-used hashtags of his include #TrumpRussiaConspiracy, #TraitorTrump, and #GOPTreason. He regularly casts Trump as involved in “conspiracy” with Putin and the Russian government.

Follow Robert Kraychik on Twitter.