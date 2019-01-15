Video: Angel Moms Protest Inside Chuck Schumer’s Office

A group of Angel Moms on Tuesday are protesting inside Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) Capitol Hill office over the Democratic leader’s refusal to support legislation to fund a U.S.-Mexico border wall as the partial government shutdown continues.

Angel Moms storm Chuck Schumers office https://t.co/EDaemWWAHe — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 15, 2019

Earlier Tuesday, the Angel Moms protested inside the office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), who refused to meet with the group, and were reportedly lied to about the Democrat leader’s whereabouts.

At @SpeakerPelosi office asking for a meeting for Angel Families. She was too busy to meet with them. #AngelFamilies #AngelMoms pic.twitter.com/EMacVERuBu — Julianne Thompson (@JEThompson) January 15, 2019

“It’s a slap, it’s a stab, it’s a kick in the gut, in the groin,” Sabine Durden, whose son Dominic was struck dead in 2012 by an illegal alien, said of Pelosi’s and other Democrats’ decision not to meet with Angel Mothers.

“It’s not a matter of if you’re going to be affected by illegal alien crime, it’s when you are going to be affected,” replied Mary Ann Mendoza, whose 32-year-old police officer Brandon Mendoza was killed by a drunk illegal alien driving on the wrong way down a Mesa, Arizona highway.

Radio host Rose Tennent, who was filming the protest using her cell phone, asked the women how it feels to tell their story, only then to be refused a meeting with the speaker. Some of Angel Moms said they felt angered and “insulted.”

“If you can talk all that talk, why can you walk all that walk,” Durden said of Democrats who have heavily criticized President Trump’s wall proposal. “If you’re that tough, come see me. Come see all of us in one room. No press, just us, just for two minutes.”

“What’s interesting is, literally, there’s a wall between you and Nancy,” Tennent then noted.

In a periscope video following the protest, Women for Trump organizer Amy Kremer said Pelosi not only refused to meet with the protesting Angel Moms, but were lied to about the speaker not being in her office. “Speaker Pelosi would not meet with the Angel Families,” Kremer said. “As a matter of fact, they told us the speaker wasn’t there at that office and while we were there, somebody came in that had a private meeting with her and they escorted her back behind the wall!”

Earlier Tuesday, Women for Trump, held a press conference in Washington, D.C. for border security with families who have lost loved ones to the opioid crisis and crimes committed by illegal aliens. The event, which was held at the Capitol Triangle on Capitol Hill, was attended by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) and former ICE Director Tom Homan.