Governor Noem to Sign Bill Eliminating SD Concealed Permit Requirement

Governor Kristi Noem (R-SD) announced that she will sign legislation on Thursday to eliminate the requirement for residents of her state to obtain a permit for concealed carry.

Her announcement comes one day after the South Dakota House of Representatives followed in the Senate’s footsteps and passed legislation to repeal the concealed permit requirement.

Noem tweeted:

Our Founding Fathers believed so firmly in our right to bear arms that they enshrined it into the Constitution. Tomorrow, I will sign SB47 into law. This constitutional carry legislation will further protect the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding South Dakotans. — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) January 30, 2019

On November 27, 2018, Breitbart News reported that South Dakota was on the cusp of eliminating its permit requirement. State legislators had previously passed legislation to eliminate the requirement, only to have it vetoed by former Gov. Dennis Daugaard (R). The November 2018 election of Noem breathed new life into the push to eliminate the requirement, as she voiced support for the legislation during her campaign.

There are currently 12 states that allow permit-less carry: Alaska, Arizona, Idaho, Kansas, Maine, Mississippi, Missouri, New Hampshire, North Dakota, West Virginia, Wyoming, and Vermont. That number will rise to at least 13 with South Dakota, and could further increase to include Texas, Oklahoma, and Iowa, all three of which are witnessing efforts to repeal permit requirements in their respective states.

