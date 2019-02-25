Alfredo Ortiz writes for Fox Business that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thoroughly misunderstands consequences to workers, taxpayers, and government in New York of the loss of Amazon’s proposed facility in NYC:

My organization, The Job Creators Network, is the one that put up a Times Square billboard last week to emphasize the economic cost of Amazon’s decision to withdraw from New York. It tallied the “25,000 lost NYC jobs, $4 billion in lost wages, and $12 billion in lost economic activity for NY,” and laid the blame at the feet of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., who was Amazon’s most prominent opponent: “Thanks for nothing, AOC.”

Bizarrely, AOC responded to our billboard that highlighted her anti-worker crusade by claiming it proved her success fighting “anti-worker policies.”

AOC’s chief complaint was that Amazon would have received $3 billion in state and local tax offsets in return for choosing New York City. She claimed that New York would receive “less” tax revenue from the deal. This demonstrates she either didn’t understand or purposely mischaracterized the agreement. The $3 billion would have been in return for $30 billion in new tax revenue — a ten percent discount. Taxpayers would have still come out some $27 billion ahead.

Read the rest of the piece here.