Beto O’Rourke Predicts He Could Win Texas in 2020

Democrat 2020 contender Robert “Beto” O’Rourke predicted during a New Hampshire campaign stop that he could win red state Texas as the Democrat presidential nominee.

“Yes I think we can win Texas,” presidential candidate O’Rourke told reporters Tuesday. “I think we’ve proven that we know how to campaign. We’ve been to each one of those 254 counties. We’ve listened to the stories our fellow Texans have told us and we’ve incorporated it in the way that we campaign and in the way I wish to serve.”

2020 Watch-NEW: @BetoORourke -in NH tonight- predicts he can take Texas in the general election if he's the Democratic presidential nominee – "Yes I think we can win Texas. I think we’ve proven we know how to campaign" #2020PresidentialElection #NHpolitics #FITN #txpoli #mapoli pic.twitter.com/pvYJVuwOsf — Paul Steinhauser (@steinhauserNH1) March 20, 2019

O’Rourke lost the state in his Senate bid against Sen. Ted Cruz in 2018, but by a slim margin that left Democrats with hope they could someday reach their longterm goal of turning Texas blue. O’Rouke did benefit from massive record campaign dollars, $80 million, that flooded the state ahead of his slim loss to Cruz.

He also offered support if campaign staff wanted to unionize as those on competitor Bernie Sanders’ have. O’Rourke recently faced criticism for failing to take more positions on issues. Tuesday he merely offered to consider lowering the federal age to vote to 16, eliminating the Electoral College, stacking the Supreme Court by increasing the number of justices, and doing away with the Senate filibuster, according to Fox News. He affirmed support for the Green New Deal with what he called a “responsible transition.”

New Hampshire is home to the first presidential primary for O’Rourke and his fellow Democrats. He is on a mission to visit ten counties in the state over 48 hours.

Michelle Moons is a White House Correspondent for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook